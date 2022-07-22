Dehradun, Jul 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Friday handed over the probe into alleged irregularities in the graduation-level examination conducted last year by the State Subordinate Services Selection Commission to the Special Task Force (STF).

A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Raipur police station here against unidentified people in connection with the alleged irregularities in the examination.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, the DGP has handed over the probe into it to the STF.

A probe by the STF was ordered by Kumar on the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Uttarakhand Unemployed Association met the chief minister alleging irregularities in the graduation level exam conducted by the commission on December 4 and 5 last year and demanding action against those involved.

The unemployed association had long been demanding a probe into the irregularities.

