Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and demanded a probe into an encounter in Srinagar in which three alleged militants were killed.

According to security forces, Ajaz Maqbool Ganai, Zubair Ahmad Lone and Athar Mushtaq Wani were killed in an encounter in Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on December 31. Police said while they were not listed as terrorists in their records, they were radicalised and two of them had links with the Lashkar-e Taiba.

In his meeting with the Lt Governor at the Raj Bhavan, the CPI(M) leader urged him to order an impartial and time-bound probe so that reality comes to the fore.

The families of the three alleged militants have claimed that they were innocents and killed in a staged encounter.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had also demanded a probe into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)