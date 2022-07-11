Hyderabad, Jul 11 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 448 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 8,06,572.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 272, followed by Ranga Reddy (37) and Medchal Malkajgiri (28).

A health department bulletin said 462 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,97,295.

The recovery rate stood at 98.85 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 22,601 samples were tested on Monday. The number of active cases was 5,166.

