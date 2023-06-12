Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): LB Nagar Special Operation Team (SOT) conducted a raid on an illegal ice cream manufacturing unit under Saroornagar PS limits and arrested its owner, police said on Monday.

According to police, the manufacturing unit was working without a valid license and the materials from the unit have been seized.

Also Read | No Honking Day: Mumbai To Observe on 'No Honking Day' June 14 To Curb Noise Pollution.

Inspector, SOT, LB Nagar, Sudhakar said, "There is a manufacturing unit named 'Ice cube Ice cream manufacturing unit' at Kodandaram Nagar, Dilsukhnagar in Sarrornagar PS limits. It is running without any valid licence and has an unhygienic environment condition."

"We found expired materials like ice cream flavours and others during a raid. We have arrested an accused named Bikshapati who is running the unit and seized all the materials. They have been selling the products by putting the names of different companies. The unit has been started this season. A case has been registered at Saroornagar Police Station. Further investigation is going on," Inspector Sudhakar added. (ANI)

Also Read | CoWIN Data Leaked? COVID-19 Vaccination App or Its Database Not Breached Directly, Clarifies Centre After Reports Said Telegram Bot Sharing Private Details of Vaccinated Indians.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)