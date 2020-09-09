Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) Telangana continued to witness a surge in coronavirus caseload with 2,479 fresh infections and 10 more deaths, taking the aggregate in the state to1.47 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 322, followed by Rangareddy 188, Medchal Malkajgiri 183 and Warangal Urban 124 districts, a government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 9.

Also Read | Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Receives Threat Call Over Kangana Ranaut Issue.

The toll rises to 916 in the state with 10 related fatalities.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.15 lakh while 31,644are under treatment.

Also Read | Google Android 11 Launched with New Privacy Controls & Powerful Tools.

As many as62,469 samples were tested on September 8.

Cumulatively,18.90 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was50,922, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.62 per cent, while it was 1.69 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 77.9 per cent, while it was 77.76 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was24,741.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)