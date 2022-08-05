Hyderabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 984 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the state to 8,24,708.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 365.

A health department bulletin said 923 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,14,179.

The recovery rate stood at 98.72 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 40,663 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases was 6,418, it said.

