Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M Mathiventhan on Monday lauded the director of 'The Elephant Whisperers' Kartiki Gonsalves after the documentary won an Oscar at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

"The movie 'The Elephant Whisperers' came out with grand success with great thought and got the Oscar," the minister said while talking to ANI.

He further said that it is a great milestone that the short film industry achieved.

"It's a proud moment and it's a great milestone that the short film industry achieved. Director Kartiki is interested in elephants and conservation," he added.

He further said that all the credit goes to the director and the producer for the feat.

"It's good thing to make people aware through movies. Officials doing routine work. Our department's main motto is to reunite the calves with the herds and 90 per cent, we have succeeded. We have three camps regarding this in the state," he added.

Moreover, talking about 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie, Mathiventhan said, "As a Tamilian, I am proud, as an Indian, I am more proud."

Team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' both won Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the big event.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

'The Elephant Whisperers' was nominated against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

Director of the film Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga took centre stage to accept the honour.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

This is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India. In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject. (ANI)

