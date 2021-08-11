Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Three police constables were suspended in connection with a case of robbery in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Wednesday.

One of the three had forced the victim to settle the issue. The constable and the another two accused of robbing the complainant were arrested on Wednesday.

Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam said one Rahul Mev along with two constables Narendra Jatav and Gangaram, and another accomplice Anish Mev had robbed Sahil Khan on July 27 in an area under Govindgarh police station limits.

The accused, who were in an SUV, had demanded money from Khan who was going on a motorcycle. When he refused, the four accused abducted him and robbed him of Rs 27,000. They also got Rs 13,000 transferred into a mobile wallet.

Khan registered a case, following which police identified Mev during investigation and started searching for him.

Meanwhile, a constable of the Govindgarh police station, Ramjeet, threatened and forced the complainant to reach a compromise on the issue with the accused. Khan informed the police station through a letter that he has settled the matter with the accused and needs no further action.

"He was called to the police station and he revealed that he was under pressure and was threatened by constable Ramjeet. After his allegation was found true, the constable was arrested. Along with him, Mev was also arrested," she said.

Two other constables Narendra and Gangaram are posted with Shivaji park police station and NEB police station respectively.

"All the three constables have been suspended," she said.

