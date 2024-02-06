Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 5 (ANI): Hare Krishna temple in Agartala celebrated the Pitha-Puli festival on Monday.

In this festival, the devotees of Lord Jagannath cooked various types of pithas (rice cakes) in their homes to offer as the Bhog (Prasadam) to Lord Jagannatha.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped by Private School Watchman in Kandivali; Accused Held.

During the celebration, all devotees performed pooja and chanted Kirtan and Bhajans, along with the offering of Bhog of Pitha Puli to Almighty Lord Krishna.

"We make pitha, which is a kind of sweet dish, at our homes on Pausha Sankranti. We offer Pitha to Lord Jagannath," Joydev Seva Das, president, Hare Krishna Temple, Agartala told ANI.

Also Read | Germany: Bushido Trial Ends with Fine for Berlin Clan Boss.

Joydev Seva Das said, "On the occasion, we want to give this message to everyone: " Leave fast food and adopt native food."

"We are all followers of Sanatan Dharma... our duty is to try to educate the young generation to understand who we are, from where we are coming and from where we have to go, because, during this Kalyug period, there is so much confusion. So for this reason, we are trying our best to study the old sastras like the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana to understand the direct message of an old living entity," said His Grace Premadata Das, President, ISKCON Tripura Centres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)