Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Pune police claimed to have nabbed two persons wanted in connection to a case filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

The official further informed that the accused persons identified as Imran Khan and Mohd Yunus Saki were arrested from the Kothrud area of Pune City on Tuesday.

Also Read | Colombia Landslide Kills 15, Blocks Major Highway.

According to the police the NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each against the two accused in a case filed in Rajasthan.

During the searches carried out by the police, one live round, four mobile phones and a laptop were seized from their residence.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Minor Boy Thrashed, Forced To Remove His Excreta Manually in Saifai, Case Registered.

"Pune Police nabbed two accused namely Imran Khan and Md Yunus Saki who were wanted by NIA in a case filed in Rajasthan and have a reward of Rs 5 lakhs each. Both were detained by police while they were trying to steal a bike yesterday in Kothrud area," Ritesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Pune said.

"Further investigation is underway in the case," the official added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)