Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): As the Char Dham Yatra 2025 is scheduled to commence on April 30, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a virtual meeting on Monday with district magistrates from across the state, and took an update on the arrangements of the Yatra.

Necessary instructions were directed to respective district officials.

Also Read | Sextortion in Bengaluru: Fraudster Posing As Female Doctor From Delhi Extorts INR 5.5 Lakh From Man Using Morphed Video After Sending Facebook Friend Request, Case Registered.

Additionally, as the preparations have begun at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami took to X, and wrote, "Hail Baba Kedar...!

Shri Kedarnath Dham is being decorated with flowers before the doors open. Devotees will be able to have darshan of Baba from May 2."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Char Dham Yatra 2025 registration also began on Monday, with special registration counters set up for the specially-abled, senior citizens, and foreign nationals. Whereas, 20 free registration counters have been installed as well, District Tourism Officer, Shushil Nautiyal, said.

"The offline registration facility for Char Dham Yatra has begun today. We have provided 20 counters for the tourists, including separate counters for specially-abled, senior citizens and foreign nationals. Today is the first day of registration and today's registration limit is 1000. It will change based further instructions from higher authorities," Sushil Nautiyal told ANI.

Yamunotri and Gangotri are set to open on April 30 as well.

Haridwar SSP Pramod Doval on Sunday announced the commencement of the Yatra, and while speaking on the preparations, he said, "We are reviewing police arrangements for the Yatra. Three halting areas have been identified, and CCTV cameras have been installed at various locations. Drones will be used for traffic management to ensure smooth movement."

SSP Doval further stated, "Our priority is to ensure no devotee faces inconvenience. The area has been divided into zones and sectors with extensive police deployment. Additionally, five tourist police centres are being established to assist pilgrims.

"The administration is gearing up to manage the influx of devotees for the annual pilgrimage, which draws thousands to the sacred sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)