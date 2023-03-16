North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 16 (ANI): West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) officials on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly possessing Brown sugar and other narcotic substances in Bidhannagar.

The arrested accused were identified as Mobin Khan and Mehab Begum.

"Mobin Khan and Mehtab Begum of Nawbhanga, sector IV, Salt Lake, South Bidhannagar PS were arrested on the charge of possession/preparation of narcotic substance Brown Sugar and other precursor material needed for manufacturing Heroin in their flat at Dhapa Manpur," an official said.

Official further stated that more than 3.5 kilograms of Heroin and 1.5 kilograms of chemicals were recovered from them.

"More than rupees five lakh fifty thousand were recovered as proceeds of transactions," an official said.

A case has been registered with South Bidhannagar Police Station, Salt Lake.

Further details are awaited.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting crackdown operations on those involved in drug and narcotic substances in the country.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted an interstate drug racket on Sunday where 12 people were arrested. Police officials stated that they recovered charas and 'Malana Cream' valued at Rs 3.5 crores in the international grey market from the accused.

Delhi Police Crime branch stated that an interstate syndicate involved in drug trafficking from Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai, Gujarat via Delhi was going on. (ANI)

