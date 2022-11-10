Ballia (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped for three days by a man here, police said on Thursday.

According to an FIR registered on Wednesday, the woman alleged that Pappu Rajbhar abducted her on September 8 on the pretext of marriage and then raped her.

Also Read | Facebook Down in India: Users Face Problems With ‘Ads Manager’, Most of Outage Reported From Mumbai and Delhi.

He also threatened the girl with dire consequences, it said.

SHO (Bansdeeh) Raj Kapoor Singh said the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

Also Read | Dera Sacha Sauda Follower Shot Dead in Punjab's Faridkot, Murder Caught on CCTV (Disturbing Video).

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)