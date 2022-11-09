Faridabad, Nov 9 (PTI) A woman was found dead on a street here, her half-naked body showing signs of rape and brutalisation, police said.

Police said the body, spotted Tuesday night by a passer-by on the street next to a park in sector-7, bore several injury marks.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Childless Couple Celebrate Birthday of Their Goat Kids in Banda (Watch Video).

It was found with a broom handle inserted in the victim's private parts, they said.

Police said they suspect that the unidentified victim, in her mid-30s, was raped.

Also Read | Babri Mosque Demolition Case: Allahabad High Court Dismisses Plea Against Acquittal of LK Advani and 32 Other Accused.

After receiving the information, a police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ballabhgarh) Kushal Singh along with the crime units and a forensic team reached the spot and took the body into custody, they said.

The post-mortem is underway and the report will give more clarity to the case, DCP Singh said.

An FIR has been registered at the sector-8 police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder, he said.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sube Singh said CCTV footage of the camera installed in and around are being scanned by the Crime Branch and the Police Station team and they are also questioning the people around the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)