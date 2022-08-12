Noida, Aug 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh was arrested Friday for allegedly killing her 30-year-old husband, police officials said.

The woman had strangled her drunk husband, a daily wage worker, and hit his head against an iron cot after a heated argument on Wednesday, resulting in his death, the police said.

"Mamata and Ram Kumar lived in the Surajpur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The man suspected the wife of having an affair, which had resulted in frequent fights between them. On Wednesday also the husband, in an inebriated condition, assaulted the woman over the issue," a police official said.

"After the fight on Wednesday, Mamata used her dupatta to choke a drunk Ram Kumar and also hit his head against the iron cot at home, resulting in his death. The wife later that night fled the house," the official added.

When the matter came to light, an FIR was lodged at the Surajpur police station and the accused wife was arrested on Friday, according to the police.

She has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

