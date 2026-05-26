Kalpana Shukla's Cannes 2026 Debut: The Red Carpet Moment of the Year

Kanpur-born beauty queen Kalpana Shukla left a lasting mark at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Stepping onto one of the most iconic red carpets in the world, she captivated onlookers by pairing modern Indian aesthetics with luxury international couture. Fashion critics and international media outlets praised her sartorial selections, which highlighted a fluid combination of classic Indian craftsmanship and contemporary global style.

During the festival, Kalpana distinguished herself by wearing two unique couture outfits from globally recognized designers. A highlight of her appearance was a breathtaking golden couture creation by the renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra, a visionary celebrated for bringing Indian luxury fashion to the forefront of the international scene.

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To round out her Cannes wardrobe, Kalpana selected a vibrant pink and purple couture gown designed by the acclaimed Vietnamese designer Joli Oli. This elaborate, embellished piece combined contemporary silhouettes with bold couture elements, demonstrating a harmonious balance between international craftsmanship and modern fashion trends.

Reflections on the Red Carpet

Reflecting on her time at the festival, Kalpana Shukla shared: "Walking the Cannes red carpet was an unforgettable experience and a proud moment for me as an Indian titleholder. Through both looks, I wanted to celebrate elegance, individuality, and the growing global presence of Indian fashion and beauty on international platforms. Wearing creations by Manish Malhotra and Joli Poli made the experience even more special, as both ensembles beautifully reflected artistry, craftsmanship, and contemporary glamour. "

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Since earning the title of Mrs Universe 2023 First Runner-Up, Kalpana Shukla has established a significant presence in the fashion and pageant worlds. She has remained busy with runway shows, designer collaborations, and various professional partnerships. Her career path has included steady work with respected photographers and designers, as well as frequent appearances at key industry events.

Outside of her fashion work, Kalpana actively champions causes centered on self-confidence, personal expression, and women's empowerment. Her increasing international profile highlights the changing landscape of how Indian talent is showcased within the global entertainment and fashion industries.

Her appearance at Cannes cements Kalpana Shukla’s status as a rising ambassador for Indian grace, elegance, and style on the world stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).