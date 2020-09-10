New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday reviewed the progress of the sector with officials and deliberated on a road map to make the mining industry more competitive.

The mines ministry is proposing reforms to accelerate growth and employment generation in the sector and stimulate overall economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | India's Fuel Demand Posted Biggest Decline in August Since April 2020.

"Reviewed the progress of @MinesMinIndia and @CoalMinistry in a meeting with senior officials of Ministries," Joshi tweeted.

"Deliberated on the road map to make the mining sector more yielding and competitive," he added.

Also Read | Zomato Gets Over USD 100 Million Funding From Tiger Global, Valuation Peaks to USD 3.4 Billion.

The proposed reforms include removing the distinction between captive and non-captive mines and developing a transparent National Mineral Index, among others.

The government had earlier announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime.

The Centre had said 500 blocks of minerals will be auctioned in the composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime.

Also, a joint auction of bauxite and coal blocks would be done to enhance the aluminium industry's competitiveness.

The government had said that the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency and production.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)