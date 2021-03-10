New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) An amount of Rs 6,533 crore will be spent on various projects in Jharkhand to create a supportive and conducive environment for people living in areas affected by mining-related operations, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In Jharkhand, total DMF collection stood at Rs 6,533 crore till January 2021. Out of this, about Rs 2,764.69 crore has already been spent on projects related to areas like health care, drinking water, welfare of aged and disabled people, and skill development, Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi informed the Lok Sabha.

Another Rs 219.22 crore has been spent to enhance environment quality in mining district, develop physical infrastructure, energy and watershed development and irrigation, he said.

"For creating a supportive and conducive living environment, balance funds will be spent on making roads, bridges, railways, waterways projects, irrigation and alternative energy sources," Joshi said.

Section 9B of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2015, prescribes the establishment of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in any district affected by mining related operations. The objective of the DMF is to work for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by mining-related operations, the minister noted. HRS hrs

