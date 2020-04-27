Most CMs Want Lockdown to Continue, Few Call for Relaxation for Economic Activities, Says V Narayanasamy

Puducherry [India], April 27 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy on Monday said that most of the Chief Ministers want lockdown to continue while few of them called for some relaxation for economic activities during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Narayanasamy said, "Most of the Chief Ministers said lockdown should continue, few of them said that there should be some relaxation for economic activities, so the mood of the meeting was to continue lockdown with precautions but no final decision has been taken, I have said that it's up to the Central Govt to take a decision." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi especially appreciated the efforts of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for putting a lot of effort into testing and handling the COVID-19 issue. The Prime Minister didn't specifically respond on the economic package," Narayanasamy said. Puducherry Chief Minister said, "Opening of shops and how to maintain social distancing, these issues were discussed, it was unanimously said that we should be cautious about the rising number of patients and call on the future strategy for this and most of the BJP ruling states suggested extension of the lockdown.""I also mentioned that our government has given financial package to farmers and small businessmen, I demanded the release of dues of GST share, the matter of funding to Pudduchery must be changed and it should be included in Central Financial fund," he said. "Testing, quarantine, and isolation is the method of fighting coronavirus, we have not got enough ventilators, PPE Kits, and N 95 Mask and for this. I have demanded 995 crores and once again I raised the demand of Rs 1 lakh Crore Financial Package for the states. The credit limit of states should be increased to 5 per cent from 3 per cent," he said. "We raised the issue that MSP for farmers must be increased to 50 from 25 per cent, GST Shares must be released immediately because states are not able to give salaries to the employees, there should be policy from the Government of India (GOI) that how students abroad must be taken back as most of the universities are closed in many countries and how the NRIs be taken back, we talked about migrant workers also.""There shouldn't be a general policy of GOI for the opening of shops it should be given to state govts. I raised the issue of migrants workers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also talked on this, the Prime Minister gave his observation but no final policy has been made," he added. (ANI)

