Sylvania, Jul 10 (PTI) Olympic-bound Aditi Ashok's none-too-happy run continued with a missed cut as she added one-over 72 to her first round 71 at the Marathon LPGA Classic here.

After two birdies against two bogeys on first day, she had just one birdie against two bogeys on the second day for a total of 1-over 143 and missed the cut by one shot.

The cut fell at even par with 79 players getting in.

It was the third missed cut in four starts for Aditi, who is also slated to play the Dow Great Lakes Invitational in Michigan and then be off to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Nasa Hataoka, who opened the week with 10-under 61, shot 69 in the second round and hung on to her lead.

Hataoka had a 12-under 130 total at Highland Meadows. Her lead was cut from four to two strokes, with American Mina Harigae second after her second straight bogey-free 66.

Fellow US players Alison Lee and Elizabeth Szokol each shot 66 to get to nine-under.

