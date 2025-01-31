Hobart [Australia], January 31 (ANI): Australia's Test all-rounder Beau Webster is set to rejoin the Hobart Hurricanes on a three-year contract, marking his return to his home state's Big Bash League (BBL) side after an eight-season stint in Melbourne, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Webster, 31, previously played five matches for the Hurricanes during the 2016-17 season before spending four seasons with the Melbourne Renegades and another four with the Melbourne Stars. Despite playing his entire domestic career for Tasmania, he is now set to don the Hurricanes jersey once again.

"I am pumped to return to Hobart next summer for the BBL, and get the opportunity to play on a packed Ninja Stadium in front of our fans, my friends and family," Webster said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Vaughany [Jeff Vaughan] and Nelly [Nathan Ellis] have got the group playing a really good brand of cricket, and to see them win a championship makes me hungry to bring another one to 'Canes fans next season," he added.

His signing adds depth to the Hurricanes' squad, though it raises questions about team balance, given the presence of seam-bowling all-rounders Mitchell Owen and Chris Jordan in their title-winning XI. While Webster boasts an impressive first-class record, his T20 performances have been less dominant--he hasn't maintained a strike rate above 132 in any of his last seven BBL seasons. How he integrates into the Hurricanes' high-tempo batting lineup remains to be seen, but the franchise's general manager, Salliann Beams, expressed delight in bringing him back.

"We have seen over the past 18 months just how special of a player Beau is, and to have him re-join the Hurricanes is something that will make all Tasmanians proud to hear," Beams said. "Beau's skill set in the short form of the game is up there with some of the best in the country, and he can take the game away from the opposition with the bat while also providing another wicket-taking option with the ball," Beams said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"His leadership will also be a vital aspect of his role at the Hurricanes, and he is great mates with the players we already have on our list, which means he will fit into what we are trying to build seamlessly," he said.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are still working to secure the re-signing of power-hitter Tim David, who played a key role in their championship-winning campaign. While the franchise is optimistic about retaining him, the Melbourne Stars are also in the race to sign him as a free agent.

In another key move, the Stars have added fast bowler Liam Hatcher to their squad on a two-year contract. Hatcher, who started his BBL career with the Stars in 2020, returns after a brief stint with the Sydney Thunder. Having played just four games in the 2023-24 season and missing Thunder's run to the 2024-25 final, he will be eager to make an impact in his second spell with the Stars. (ANI)

