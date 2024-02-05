London [UK], February 5 (ANI): Arsenal blew open the Premier League title race as they defeated 10-player Liverpool 3-1 at Emirates Stadium, moving closer to the table-toppers opposition on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka delivered the opening blow to Liverpool in the 14th minute. But at the stroke of the first-half end, Gabriel Magalhaes scored an unfortunate own goal, gifting Liverpool an equaliser.

This own goal did not dampen the spirits of the Gunners as Gabriel Martinelli (67th minute) and Leandro Trossard (in the stoppage time, 90+2 minute) scored the match-sealing goals.

Arsenal is now number two, with 15 wins, four draws and losses, giving them 49 points, just two short of table-toppers Liverpool, who have 15 wins, six draws and two losses, giving them 51 points.

In another match, Manchester United notched their second successive win, defeating West Ham United 3-0 in front of the passionate Old Trafford fans.

Rasmus Hojlund delivered a fierce strike in the 23rd minute, celebrating his 21st birthday in style. Later on, a brace from Alejandro Garnacho (49th minute and 84th minute) sealed the win for United and moved them to sixth spot in the table with 12 wins, two draws and nine losses, which translates to a total of 38 points.

West Ham United is one spot below with 36 points after 10 wins, six draws and seven losses in their 23 games.

Chelsea also continued their terrible run under manager Mauricio Pochettino as the hosts succumbed to a 2-4 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the team and Pochettino meeting heavy booing at the end of both halves.

The Blues' defence and poor goalkeeping was exposed. Cole Palmer gave Chelsea control in the 19th minute, but Matheus Cunha equalised in the 22nd minute.

Another strike by Axel Disasi two minutes before half-time gave Wolves the lead. (ANI)

