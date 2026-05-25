‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Song ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’: Akshay Kumar Channels His Inner Bhojpuri Hero With Akshara Singh in New Track (Watch Video)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has stepped into the world of Bhojpuri music industry as he collaborated with Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh for a dance number in his upcoming film Welcome To Jungle. Titled "Ghis Ghis", the new song from Welcome To Jungle features Akshay's energetic dance moves alongside the Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh. It is jointly sung by Vikram Montrose and Supriyaa Paathak and is composed by Vikram Montrose. Did Paresh Rawal EXIT ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Again? Director Priyadarshan Breaks Silence.

One of the highlights of this song is the chemistry and screen presence of the duo Akshay and Akshara, which adds a unique touch to the track. With grand sets, colourful visuals, festive vibes, and a viral hook step, "Ghis Ghis Ghis" has been created with a mass audience in mind. Known for his cool dance moves, Akshay stuns in his desi and rustic avatar this time with this track.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Welcome 3’ Song ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’:

Akshay Kumar shared the song on his Instagram handle today. The makers of 'Welcome To The Jungle' have released the film's highly anticipated official teaser, offering a first look at a large-scale, chaotic comedy built on meta-humour, nostalgia, and slapstick spectacle. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah, the film is set for a global theatrical release on June 26.

Positioned as the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise, following Welcome Back, the teaser introduces a self-aware comedic tone that leans heavily into parody and ensemble-driven chaos. The teaser opens with a satirical twist on standard industry disclaimers, immediately setting a tongue-in-cheek tone. The on-screen text reads: "In the making of this film no animals were used... except for some horses and us donkeys."

The footage then transitions into a fictional film-set premise, where the ensemble cast plays characters trapped in a production environment and being paid "crores of rupees" to perform. The teaser relies on rapid-fire dialogue and situational humour. In one standout moment, Akshay Kumar's character attempts to exit the chaotic production, but then returns, remarking that "money always comes in between". ‘Samuk’: Akshay Kumar Set To Headline India’s First Alien Action Thriller; Hollywood Experts Come on Board.

The action quickly escalates into exaggerated gunfire and explosive comedic sequences. The teaser concludes with a stylised tagline reinforcing its chaotic tone, "Fake Film. Real Jungle. Real Danger. Real Idiots!"