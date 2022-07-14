Male, Jul 14 (PTI) The Indian High Commission in Maldives on Thursday termed as "baseless" the reports that suggest that the Government of India was involved in the reported transit of embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa through the Maldives.

Earlier in the day, 73-year-old Rajapaksa, who had fled to the Maldives on Wednesday from Sri Lanka amidst a public revolt against him, left the country for Singapore.

He departed from the Maldives on a Saudi Airline flight to Singapore.

The Singapore government later confirmed that it has allowed President Rajapaksa to enter the country on a "private visit".

The Indian High Commission here in a tweet "categorically denies baseless reports that suggest that Govt of India was involved in the reported transit of @GotabayaR through the Maldives".

