Ottawa, Jul 14 (AP) Canadian regulators on Thursday authorized Moderna's COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers.

Health Canada said the Moderna vaccine can be given to children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.

U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots from Moderna and Pfizer for infants and preschoolers last month.

Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years was submitted to Health Canada last month and is still under review. (AP)

