Singapore, May 31 (ANI): As part of Singapore's national COVID-19 vaccination exercise, the country's health ministry will be rolling out a vaccination programme to cover over 400,000 students from schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) from 1 June onwards.

Vaccination for students in schools and IHLs is part of the larger national efforts to keep education institutions and the wider community safe as more cases of children getting infected in schools and tuition centres amid the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

More children got infected with the virus this year than in 2020, The Straits Times reported while adding that over 70 in pre-schools, schools and institutes of higher learning have tested positive since April 15.

In a nationwide address, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday the children were not seriously ill, but parents are naturally worried. "Therefore, we will take advantage of the June holidays to vaccinate students."

According to a release by the Ministry of Education (MOE), all eligible students can expect to receive their invitation to sign up for their vaccination from June 1.

In an official release, the education ministry informed that special emphasis will be given to students sitting for the GCE N-, O-, or A-Level examinations (or equivalent qualifications) in the second half of 2021.

These students will be the first to receive their invitations to be vaccinated so that they can have greater flexibility in scheduling their vaccination appointments in view of their upcoming national examinations.

Subsequently, over the next two weeks, similar invitations will be progressively extended to other groups of full-time students in our schools and IHLs, including the privately-funded Schools, Madrasahs and Special Education (SPED) schools.

During his public speech, Loong addressed Singaporeans on the country's approach to tackling COVID-19 in a live broadcast.

He announced that barring another superspreader event, the nation should be on track to bring the current outbreak under control and ease tightened restrictions after June 13.

Moreover, Lee said that self-administered test kits for the coronavirus will soon be available for purchase at pharmacies.

Singapore has recorded 62,028 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's data. (ANI)

