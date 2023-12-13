Dubai, Dec 13 (PTI) India on Wednesday urged world leaders at the climate summit COP28 to implement the Paris Agreement in letter and spirit through the Global Stocktake process while maintaining the focus on the principles of equity and climate justice.

Speaking at the closing plenary of the COP28, where a historic climate deal that called for a transition away from fossil fuels was reached, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said the collective efforts here have sent positive signals to the world in reinforcing commitment to maintaining the temperature goals set in Paris.

“The way ahead must be based on equity and climate justice, let us implement the Paris Agreement in letter and spirit through the Global Stocktake process,” he said.

Adopted after nearly two weeks of hectic negotiations, the first Global Stocktake deal, being termed the UAE consensus, urges countries to accelerate efforts toward the phase down of unabated coal power, which is a climb down after India and China strongly resisted the singling out of coal.

Soon after speaking at the final plenary, Yadav posted on X that the world came together at COP28 in Dubai to display what he described as “positive collaboration and camaraderie” for an action-oriented approach towards a greener and healthier planet.

"Through its G20 Presidency steered by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India displayed the resolve to make climate action a collaborative process that ‘leaves no one behind'. At COP28, India extended the same spirit enshrined in the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the Minister's post read further.

“We support the proposal of the Presidency on the COP decision document while reiterating the fundamental principles enshrined in the Paris Agreement to take action for global good in accordance with national circumstances,” he said.

Urging that “the determination shown at COP is also substantiated with means to bring it to fruition,” Yadav reiterated that “the developed countries take the lead based on their historical contributions.”

The minister said India has already achieved its earlier Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) – a set of actions that India has pledged to take as part of global efforts to restrict temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era (1850-1900) – set for 2030 and revised them upwards affirming continued commitment.

“India will continue to walk this path with utmost responsibility, and show how economy and ecology can go hand in hand,” he said. PTI UZM NPK AKJ

