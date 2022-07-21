Kathmandu, Jul 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old Indian national was arrested by the Nepalese authorities on Wednesday for carrying more than Rs 41.55 lakh in cash without any supporting documents, police said.

He was arrested by a special team of police while heading towards Nepal.

“The police confiscated from him bank notes worth Rs 41,55,000. In Nepal it is illegal to carry more than Rs 25,000 cash without any supporting document,” a senior police official said.

“The person was hiding the bank notes inside a petrol tank beneath the seat of the motorbike.

The police have initiated legal action against the man under Bank and Financial Institution Act.

