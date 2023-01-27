New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): An Interpol delegation on Friday visited the National Police Memorial in New Delhi and paid homage to the heroes who laid down their lives to keep India safe.

The Interpol delegation came after an invite from Prime minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi, in the 90th Interpol General Assembly in Pragati Maidan, appealed to all the dignitaries to consider visiting the National Police Memorial and National War Memorial in New Delhi and pay homage to the heroes who laid down their lives to keep India safe.

The 90th General Assembly of Interpol was held in New Delhi between October 18-21 last year and delegations from 195 member countries comprising Ministers, police and intelligence chiefs of countries and heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers attended the event.

PM Modi also expressed hope that the 90th Interpol General Assembly proves to be an effective and successful platform for tackling crime, corruption and terrorism. "Let communication, collaboration and cooperation defeat crime, corruption and terrorism", the Prime Minister concluded.

Throwing light on the evils of transnational terrorism, the Prime Minister remarked that India has been combating it for several decades, even before the world recognised it. "We knew the price of safety and security. Thousands of our people made the ultimate sacrifice in this fight", Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial to the nation on Police Commemoration Day on October 21, 2018. The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny.

'Police Commemoration Day' is observed every year in memory of ten valiant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed during patrol duty in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops in Hot Springs, Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

To honour the police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for national security, the idea of setting up a National Police Memorial in Delhi was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 1992.

The Memorial includes a Central Sculpture, the Wall of Valour and an underground Museum. As one enters the site, the flower-laden ramparts with two large symmetrically placed bowls, laced with flowers, symbolize the everlasting spirit of Police martyrs and their dedication. (ANI)

