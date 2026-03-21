New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, extended greetings to Iranian nationals residing in India on the occasion of Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the festivals.

In a message shared by the Embassy of Iran in India on X, Fathali said, "Mr. Dr. Mohammad Fathali's congratulatory message, the esteemed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi, to the dear Iranian residents in India on the occasion of the arrival of the ancient Nowruz and the blessed Eid al-Fitr."

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https://x.com/Iran_in_India/status/2034972047449915591

In the video, he said, "I congratulate you on this great Islamic festival and ask Almighty God to accept your deeds and worship during the holy month of Ramadan."

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Reflecting on the situation in Iran, the envoy noted that the celebrations come at a time when the country has faced challenges, but emphasised resilience. "The proud history of Iran bears witness that our great nation has always overcome ups and downs with patience, perseverance, and hope," he said.

Describing Nowruz as more than just the beginning of a new year, Fathali said, "Nowruz is not merely the beginning of a new year, but a manifestation of the living and dynamic spirit of Iranian culture... a harbinger of peace, friendship, and moderation for the world."

He also underlined the role of the global Iranian diaspora in preserving cultural ties. "Iranians everywhere in the world... have preserved their deep cultural and identity ties by honouring Nowruz and its spiritual values," he said.

The ambassador further paid tribute to Iran's founding leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and other martyrs, while wishing good health for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Conveying greetings from Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Fathali assured the community of continued support from the embassy. "I, along with my colleagues at the Embassy... consider it an honor to serve you... and will spare no effort in providing welfare and responding to your needs," he said.

He concluded by reiterating his greetings, saying, "May every day be your Nowruz, and may your Nowruz be victorious." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)