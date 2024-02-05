Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers raided Hamas financial infrastructure in Khan Yunis, seizing three million shekels (USD 819,000), the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city, is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The money, in shekels, dollars and other Arab currencies, was confiscated from money changers affiliated with Hamas based on intelligence. Intelligence documents belonging to Hamas were also confiscated.

Cash confiscated from Gaza terror groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, are transferred to the Ministry of Defense's finance division, where it is counted and then deposited in Israeli state coffers.

Meanwhile, soldiers from the IDF's Paratroopers Brigade intensified their operations in Al-Amal, a Hamas stronghold west of Khan Yunis. Israeli forces located underground tunnel shafts, weapons manufacturing facilities, observation posts and other terror infrastructure. A large number of weapons were also found.

As soldiers advanced in the area, Hamas terror squads attempted to shoot at and plant explosives near the troops. Israeli forces eliminated the terrorists in close-range combat, as well as with the assistance of mortar fire, snipers and air strikes, the IDF said.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. The number of men, women, children and soldiers held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 136. (ANI/TPS)

