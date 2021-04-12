Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,317 new COVID-19 infections thus bringing the national total to 362,173, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 12 of the new cases were imported and 1,305 local transmissions.

Four more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,333.

Another 1,052 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 345,005 or 95.3 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 15,835 active cases, 188 are being held in intensive care and 84 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Separately, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinated the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions, announced that the "Conditional Movement Control Order" in place to limit the spread of the infection in several states will be extended. (ANI/Xinhua)

