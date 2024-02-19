New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, is set to represent India at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) in Rio de Janeiro from February 21-22.

Notably, Brazil assumed the presidency from India on December 20, 2023, and the G20 Foreign Minister's Meeting would be the first ministerial meeting under the Brazilian Presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

Also Read | Landslide in Afghanistan: 25 Dead, 10 Injured After Landslide Hits Nuristan Province.

The G20 Foreign Ministers have met as a group since 2012, and the FMM in Rio will be their 10th meeting.

The G20 FMM has risen in prominence throughout time, serving as a crucial venue for talks on a variety of international issues and related concerns of common concern among G20 members.

Also Read | New Delhi to Host Roundtable to Discuss EU-India Cooperation in Combatting Online Disinformation, Information Manipulation on Sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2024.

"India is currently a member of the G20 Troika together with Brazil and South Africa, and has conveyed its support to Brazil's G20 priorities, under the theme 'Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet', viz., (i) social inclusion and fight against hunger and poverty; (ii) energy transitions and sustainable development; and (iii) global governance reforms. All working groups and mechanisms of India's G20 Presidency are continuing under the Brazilian Presidency," the MEA release added.

A new Working Group on Empowerment of Women and a new Engagement Group, "Judiciary 20" have also been added by Brazil this time.

During his visit, MoS Muraleedharan will participate in both FMM sessions, first on "G20's role in dealing with ongoing international tensions", and second on "Global governance reform," according to MEA.

The minister will also attend the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on February 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G20 FMM, the MoS will hold bilateral meetings with partner countries from the Global South. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)