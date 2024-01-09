New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): A three-member delegation from the Election Commission of India on Monday applauded Bangladesh's top electoral body for its meticulous planning and the peaceful conduct of the just-concluded polls.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Election Commission of Bangladesh and its meticulous planning and arrangements made for the conduct of the election process and facilitating this visit," it added.

Also Read | US Designates China, Pakistan As 'Countries of Particular Concern' for Severe Violations of Religious Freedom.

The three-member International Observers' delegation who visited Bangladesh to observe the general elections, thanked and appreciated the efforts of the Bangladesh Election Commission for inviting them.

A three-member delegation from the Election Commission of India, led by Dharmendra Sharma, senior Deputy Election Commissioner, along with B Narayanan, Director General and Mohammed Umar, Principal Secretary, visited Bangladesh as observers for the 12th Parliamentary elections.

Also Read | Hezbollah Commander Eliminated: Israeli Strike Kills Wissam Al-Tamil in the Latest Escalation Linked to the War in Gaza.

"We thank the Bangladesh Election Commission for extending an invitation to the Election Commission of India as observers to the 12th Parliamentary elections," the Election Commission of India said in an official statement.

It further highlighted that the delegation visited a number of polling stations and witnessed the polling process firsthand.

"We saw citizens of Bangladesh exercising their electoral rights at these stations peacefully," it said.

They further noted that India shares a cordial relationship with the Election Commission of Bangladesh, adding that "we look forward to continuing our cooperation."

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has secured her fourth straight term in a controversial election after her Awami League party swept more than half of the parliament seats in an election boycotted by her opponents.

Notably, the Awami League won in five constituencies amid a boycott by the opposition BNP and 15 other parties.

Following her victory, Hasina further expressed her commitment to serving the people of Bangladesh, emphasising the responsibility she feels towards the citizens who have repeatedly voted for her. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)