Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): Brother of former inspector general (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was shot dead allegedly after being abducted by unidentified bike-borne miscreants in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan district, reported Dawn.

The District Police Officer (DPO), Waqar Ahmed, while giving details in a press conference on Friday said that unidentified assailants who were on two motorcycles abducted Malik Ghulam Habib Mehsud, the brother of ex-IG of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Salahuddin Mehsud, while he was on his way home and then killed him, as reported by Dawn.

A police vehicle of SHO Gomal was passing along the road shortly after the incident and they spotted the motorcyclists rapidly going from a dirt road onto a main road.

As the SHO got suspicious, they tried to intercept one of the motorcyclists, on which the two assailants were whisking away Ghulam Habib. Later, the motorcyclists sped up, following which, the policemen started chasing them and the motorcyclists started firing at the policemen. However, they did not get hurt, reported Dawn.

Whereas, the policemen also retaliated and one of the assailants got injured. The police started a search for them.

Following the incident, the SHO informed the control room about the firing, on which, other senior police officers rushed to the site.

Upon their arrival, one of the motorcycles was found abandoned by the assailants as the police pursued them.

The assailants escaped in a densely forested area located on the side of Dabara's main road, as per Dawn.

Later on, as the police officials kept chasing them, the abductors found themselves unable to take Ghulam Habib with them. So, they killed him and his body was found near Manzai, Goldola Road, according to officials.

Earlier, in a similar incident, three unknown armed motorcyclists fire on the mobile van of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Gomal Police Station on Wana Road, a police official said on Wednesday.

To which, the police retaliated and injured one of the attackers. However, the police officers remain unhurt during the fire exchange, reported Dawn. But, the attackers managed to flee the scene by taking a dirt path. The officials have however initiated a search operation in the area. (ANI)

