Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech's sit-in against "the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings" at Islamabad's National Press Club entered its 37th day on Monday.

Participants in the sit-in held pictures of their loved ones and called for their release.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military Withdrawing Some Forces From Gaza, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari Says 'Fighting Will Continue Over 2024'.

Taking to X, the Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech stated that the sit-in against "Baloch Genocide continues".

"37th day: It may be a new year and a fresh start for the World. But, for Baloch and Balochistan, life remains same. An endless wait for the loved ones. The Sit-In against Baloch Genocide continues at NPC, Islamabad with the families of enforcedly disappeared Baloch. The demands of the #MarchAgainstBalochGenocide remain the same."

Also Read | Israel's Supreme Court Overturns a Key Component of PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Polarising Judicial Overhaul.

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has accused Pakistani authorities of using excessive force on Baloch and spending money on the "massacre of Baloch". She shared pictures of family members carrying pictures of their loved ones, demanding their safety.

In the post shared on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "Consciousness, courage and persistence are the basic prerequisites to succeed in any struggle. In our struggle, we are seeing the quality of consciousness, courage and consistency in the innocent children of eight years to the elders of 85 years which will not even be in the imagination of this state."

"This state used excessive force on Baloch, spent billions, trillions of rupees in the massacre of Baloch, but it remained alienated from the basic point that "consciousness cannot be killed". Today, that consciousness has been transferred to the third generation of Baloch and you have written defeat in your destiny with your own hands, now victory will be ours, victory will be consciousness, victory will be for this struggle," she added.

In another post, Mahrang Baloch stated that Asad Baloch, a student of international relations at Federal Urdu University Karachi, was "enforcedly disappeared" from Quetta on March 18, 2014. She noted that Asad's enforced disappearance is about to complete ten years. However, he has not been produced in any court.

Taking to X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "Asad Baloch was a student of international relations at Asad Baloch was a student of international relations at Federal Urdu University Karachi, he was enforcedly disappeared from Quetta on March 18, 2014. Asad's enforced disappearance is about to complete ten years, but to date, he has not been produced in any court, nor has any information been given to his family. This state has forcibly kept our educated youth in their torture cells for ten years."

"Young people around the world should raise their voices for Asad, free Asad from the torture cells of Pakistan's secret agencies., he was enforcedly disappeared from Quetta on March 18, 2014. Asad's enforced disappearance is about to complete ten years, but to date, he has not been produced in any court, nor has any information been given to his family. This state has forcibly kept our educated youth in their torture cells for ten years. Young people around the world should raise their voices for Asad, free Asad from the torture cells of Pakistan's secret agencies," she added.

https://twitter.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1741711707515556069

Meanwhile, Member of Pakistan's Senate, Tahir Bizenjo has criticised the Pakistani Parliament's failure to address the ongoing issue of forced disappearances in Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a statement, National Party member highlighted the procedural disruptions in the upper house, which have hindered meaningful debate on this crucial human rights issue. He said that a quorum issue was raised during the latest session of Parliament to avoid discussion on the sensitive issue, the report said.

"This is the House of Federation, where we should be able to discuss such important issues," he said and emphasised that the avoidance of this issue compromises the Parliament's integrity and purpose.

Emphasising the seriousness of the situation in Balochistan, he talked about the suffering faced by families impacted by the disappearance of their loved ones. He spoke about the agony of mothers and sisters of missing Baloch individuals and stressed that this issue reflects a harsh reality that requires attention and resolution, not neglect, The Balochistan Post reported.

Tahir Bizenjo called on the Pakistani government to engage in constructive negotiations with the leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) to seek a resolution. He warned against the potential escalation of tensions and unrest in Balochistan if the situation is not addressed and highlighted the risk of ongoing sit-ins and demonstrations evolving into widespread chaos. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)