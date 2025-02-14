Washington, DC [US], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump here on Thursday. It is the first meeting between the two leaders in the second term of President Trump.

The Indian delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived at the White House soon after PM Modi's arrival.

Ahead of PM Modi's arrival, Indian flags were being put up at the White House. The Prime Minister is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration. He has been invited to visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office.

Since November 2024, PM Modi and Trump have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump as PM Modi's Special Envoy. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.

A mobile billboard advertising truck in Washington, DC has displayed boards featuring pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and a message that reads, "Paving the Path for Progress, US-India Alliance in Developing Skilled Workforce" and "Pillars of Friendship, Pathways of Progress."

Ahead of his meeting with Trump at the White House, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

PM Modi arrived in the US after concluding his three-day visit to France, where he participated in various programmes related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), commerce, energy, and cultural linkages. During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time). (ANI)

