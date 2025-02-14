Washington, DC [US], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Indian-origin entrepreneur and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy and his father-in-law at Blair House in Washington, DC on Thursday and discussed various issues, including innovation, culture and more.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Met Mr. @VivekGRamaswamy and his father-in-law in Washington DC. We talked about diverse issues including innovation, culture and more."

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials were present during the meeting.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi and Ramaswamy discussed India-US ties, innovation, biotechnology, and the role of entrepreneurship in shaping the future.

"PM @narendramodi met with @VivekGRamaswamy at Blaire House today. They had insightful discussions on India-U.S. ties, innovation, biotechnology, and the role of entrepreneurship in shaping the future," Jaiswal posted on X.

After his talks with PM Modi, Vivek Ramaswamy, said he had a "great meeting" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Blair House and it was a "pleasure and honour" to welcome the PM in the US. He also affirmed hope that PM Modi has a "wonderful visit" to the United States.

"It was a pleasure and honour to welcome Prime Minister Modi here. Hope he has a wonderful visit and it was a great meeting," Vivek Ramaswamy told ANI.

Ramaswamy had earlier been in the race for the White House but eventually pulled out. The Indian-origin entrepreneur who gained attention for his outspoken debate performances, had ended his presidential bid and threw his support behind Donald Trump whom he had earlier dubbed the "best president of the 21st century".

He was also appointed to co-head the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) along with Elon Musk, but later stepped down from the role, reportedly due to differences with the Tesla CEO.

PM Modi, who arrived in the US on Wednesday (local time), is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House later in the day. Indian flag is being put up and ceremonial guards gathered at the premises of the White House to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to arrive here shortly.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials PM Modi at the airport.

Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with the US President and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and a better future for our planet." (ANI)

