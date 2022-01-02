Moscow [Russia], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 18,233 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,537,966, the federal response center said Sunday.

Moscow recorded 1,824 new cases, which is the highest number among the Russian regions, followed by 1,468 cases in St. Petersburg and 1,364 in the Moscow region.

Also Read | First Case of ‘Florona’, A Combined Infection of COVID-19 & Influenza, Reported in Israel.

On Saturday, the response center reported a daily tally of 19,751 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, 811 deaths of patients with COVID-19 and 26,976 discharges were confirmed across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Indian Hindu Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan to Visit Century-Old Temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)