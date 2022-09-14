Bangkok, Sep 14 (AP) A clerk shot at his co-workers at Thailand's Army War College early on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding another, the army said.

One man died at the scene and another died after being taken to the hospital, the Thai army said in a statement. The wounded man was being treated at a hospital.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi, President Vladimir Putin to Discuss Russian-Indian Cooperation in UN.

The alleged assailant, Sgt. Yongyuth Mungkorngim, fled the scene but was arrested outside the Army Training Command compound, which houses the Army War College, in the capital Bangkok.

Television footage showed Sgt. Yongyuth, dressed in his army uniform, in police custody outside the military facility.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Queen’s Coffin Set for Final Journey from Buckingham Palace in London.

The military said initial information indicated the 59-year-old clerk was suffering from stress and health issues, but it wasn't more specific.

The army did not say which type of firearm was used. It said it would be assisting the police in the investigation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)