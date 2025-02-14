Washington, Feb 14 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration has approved the extradition of "very evil" Tahawwur Rana, wanted by Indian probe agencies for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, "to face justice in India".

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles. He is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

Speaking at a joint press meet along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a US visit, President Donald Trump on Thursday said, "Today I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil people of the world, and having to do with the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. So, he is going back to India to face justice."

The extradition of Rana was cleared by the US Supreme Court in January as it rejected his review petition in the case.

India last month said it was working with American authorities for the early extradition of Rana.

"The US Supreme Court on January 21 declined to hear a petition from the accused. We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went into a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a war.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving gunman among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Yerawada Jail in Pune. India has been pressing Pakistan to punish those involved in the dastardly attack but the trial of the accused in the attack made little headway so far.

