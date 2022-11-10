Washington, Nov 10 (PTI) US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have officially launched the US-India CEO Forum.

They were joined by Forum's Private Sector Co-Chairs James Taiclet (Chairman, President, and CEO, Lockheed Martin Corporation) and Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Chairman, Tata Sons), as well as other members of the US and Indian CEO sections, the US Department of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs: Massive Sacking by Mark Zuckerberg Hits India Team Across Verticals.

During the meeting, Raimondo and Goyal shared their priorities for the bilateral relationship with the members.

The leads for each of the Forum's seven working groups shared their strategic outlook for their term of service, the statement said.

Also Read | US Midterm Elections 2022 Results: Republicans Set To Control House of Representatives; Ron DeSantis, Republican Governor of Florida Emerges As Biggest Winner.

Raimondo and Goyal also announced their intent to hold an in-person meeting in early 2023, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)