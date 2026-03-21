Washington, DC [US], March 21 (ANI): In a sharp response to China's growing global footprint, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers has introduced fresh legislation aimed at probing the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) influence operations worldwide. The move reflects rising concern in Washington over what officials describe as an increasingly coordinated effort by China to shape political, economic, and security environments across regions, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, the proposed law, named the Combating Chinese Communist Party Influence Act, would require the Director of National Intelligence to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the CCP's foreign influence activities and their implications for US national security.

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The bill was unveiled by Representative Derek Tran, who is spearheading the initiative. Tran stated that the legislation is intended to provide US policymakers with a clear, evidence-driven understanding of China's evolving tactics.

He stated that such intelligence is critical to safeguarding American interests, alliances, and economic stability from what he characterised as a growing strategic threat. The bill has drawn bipartisan support, with Representatives Don Bacon, Marilyn Strickland, and Pat Harrigan joining as co-sponsors.

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Lawmakers backing the measure argue that China's reach has expanded significantly in recent years, particularly in regions such as Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific.

China's economic penetration in Latin America has been especially notable, with Beijing emerging as a leading trade partner and lender. Chinese state-linked firms now control or operate dozens of ports across the region, including Peru's strategically significant Chancay megaport, largely under the Belt and Road Initiative framework, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

Critics of Beijing's strategy argue that such investments are not purely economic but are tied to broader geopolitical ambitions.

Harrigan warned that the CCP is quietly undermining US influence by manipulating financial systems and eroding trust in democratic institutions globally.

Under the proposed legislation, the intelligence community would have 180 days to deliver a detailed report tracking CCP-linked influence activities since January 2023.

The assessment would examine their impact on US alliances, global financial systems, and international perceptions of Washington, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

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