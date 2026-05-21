Maruti Suzuki India Announces Price Hike of Up to INR 30,000 Across Car Portfolio From June 2026

New Delhi, May 21: India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026. In its stock exchange filing, the domestic carmaker said that the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio. "In view of the sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026," it said in its regulatory filing.

In an official statement, the company attributed the decision to sustained increases in raw material and operational costs impacting the automotive industry. "For the past few months, the Company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures," the carmaker added. Maruti Suzuki India said it had undertaken several cost-reduction initiatives over the past few months to absorb part of the cost burden, but the adverse cost environment has made a partial pass-through unavoidable. Maruti Suzuki Board Approves INR 4,960 Crore Land Deal at Khoraj for New Manufacturing Plant To Expand Capacity in Gujarat.

The company added that it has attempted to minimise the impact on customers as much as possible. “However, with inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,” it added in its filing. “The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model,” it added. Maruti Suzuki FY27 Launches: New Brezza Facelift, Updated WagonR, and 7-Seater SUV Set to Hit Indian Market.

The latest announcement comes at a time when several automobile manufacturers in India have revised prices upward in response to higher commodity prices, logistics expenses and inflationary pressures across supply chains. Earlier, Mahindra and Mahindra announced a price increase across its SUV and commercial vehicle portfolio effective April 6. The company said prices would rise by up to 2.5 per cent, with an average increase of around 1.6 per cent across models, citing rising input and operational costs.

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