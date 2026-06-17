Dixon Technologies Stock Update: Shares Surge on Vivo JV Approval Buzz

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is witnessing a robust rally in Wednesday's intraday trade, with its shares trading at ₹12,808.00, marking a significant gain of +4.68% from its previous close of ₹12,235.00. The stock opened higher at ₹12,325.00 and quickly ascended to an intraday high of ₹12,888.00, demonstrating strong buying interest. The intraday low stands at the opening price of ₹12,325.00, indicating sustained upward momentum throughout the session. Volume is notably surging, with 1,077,092 shares changing hands already, suggesting heightened investor activity compared to typical trading days.

DIXON – Stock Updates as of (12:08PM, 17 Jun 2026) LTP ₹12,808.00 Open ₹12,325.00 High ₹12,888.00 Low ₹12,325.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,077,092 % Chg +4.68%

52-Week Context

While specific 52-week high and low data are not available, today's sharp upward movement positions Dixon Technologies firmly in a bullish short-to-medium term trend. The stock currently trades above its 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages, underscoring the prevailing positive sentiment. This strong performance is particularly noteworthy as the stock has registered gains for four consecutive sessions, delivering an impressive 11.57% return over this period. The absence of clearly defined annual range benchmarks means the market is reacting keenly to fresh catalysts rather than historical price points, emphasizing the significance of current news flow.

Latest Developments

The primary catalyst driving Dixon Technologies' impressive intraday surge appears to be news reports indicating that the Indian government is close to approving its long-pending joint venture (JV) with Chinese smartphone giant Vivo. Reports suggest an inter-ministerial committee has already given its in-principle approval, with final clearance expected to follow the completion of regulatory processes. This JV, where Dixon is expected to hold a majority 51% stake, is anticipated to significantly enhance Dixon's smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India and potentially boost its revenue, with some analysts forecasting a substantial upgrade to revenue and EPS estimates. JPMorgan has identified Dixon Technologies as its top pick in the Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) sector, citing the potential upside once the Vivo JV receives official approval. While CLSA recently downgraded Dixon to "underperform" on June 16, 2026, citing concerns over the stock's rally running ahead of fundamentals and a weak FY27 outlook, the market's current reaction clearly prioritizes the positive implications of the Vivo JV news. The proposed JV could contribute significantly to mobile volumes, with JPMorgan expecting operations to commence in Q3 FY27, potentially adding 11 million mobile volumes in FY27 and 22 million in FY28 for Dixon Tech.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, investors will closely monitor any official announcements regarding the Vivo JV approval. Sustained high volumes and the stock's ability to hold above key intraday levels will be crucial indicators of continued market confidence.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).