ITC Limited Stock Update: Share Price Edges Higher Intraday

ITC shares are witnessing a modest uplift in Tuesday's intraday trade, currently trading at ₹287.55. The stock opened marginally higher at ₹287.00 against its previous close of ₹285.10, indicating a positive start to the session. Throughout the day, ITC has charted an intraday high of ₹288.60 and a low of ₹286.70, maintaining a tight trading range. The diversified conglomerate's stock is presently up by +0.86%, signaling a cautious recovery amidst broader market sentiment. Current trading volume stands at 2,728,418 shares, appearing subdued compared to its typical daily averages, suggesting limited conviction behind the current upward momentum.

ITC – Stock Updates as of (10:04AM, 15 Jun 2026) LTP ₹287.55 Open ₹287.00 High ₹288.60 Low ₹286.70 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 2,728,418 % Chg +0.86%

52-Week Context

In a broader annual perspective, ITC's current share price of ₹287.55 remains significantly distant from its 52-week high of ₹428.55, achieved approximately a year ago. The stock has experienced a substantial downturn, having shed over 30% from its peak levels. Conversely, today's trading action keeps the stock above its 52-week low of ₹275.05, a level tested as recently as June 4, 2026. This places ITC firmly in a consolidation zone, attempting to build a base after a prolonged period of selling pressure. Technical indicators have highlighted crucial support levels around the ₹275-₹280 mark, while significant resistance is observed near ₹310.

Latest Developments

The prevailing weakness in ITC's stock over the past few months has largely been attributed to a significant increase in cigarette taxation by the Indian government. Effective February 1, 2026, the GST burden on cigarettes was hiked from 28% to 40% of the retail selling price, replacing the earlier compensation cess. This regulatory reset has stoked concerns among investors regarding potential declines in cigarette volumes and an uncertain outlook for the company's earnings in this segment. Several brokerages have adopted a cautious or neutral stance on the stock, with target prices clustering between ₹300 and ₹355.

Despite the headwinds in its core tobacco business, ITC's other segments have shown resilience. The company's Hotels business, for instance, reported strong growth in FY26, marked by higher revenue, profit, and a record number of hotel signings. Furthermore, ITC's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per share for FY26, bringing the total dividend for the fiscal year to ₹14.50 per share, with May 27, 2026, set as the record date. The company also engaged with investors through participation in major conferences like the BofA 2026 India Conference and the Morgan Stanley India Investment Forum in early June 2026, aiming to address concerns and outline its strategic priorities.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, investors will closely monitor ITC's ability to sustain its current gains and defend the immediate support levels. Any definitive move beyond the ₹288.60 intraday high could signal strengthening buying interest, though significant upward momentum is likely contingent on clearer positive catalysts or a moderation in taxation-related uncertainties.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).