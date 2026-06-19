Reliance Industries Opening Bell Updates: AGM, Jio IPO, AI in Focus

Reliance Industries (RELIANCE) ended the previous session at ₹1,328.10. Today's pre-market indications suggest a broadly stable to cautiously positive open for the stock at ₹1,328.00, aligning with a marginal +0.32% change in its Last Traded Price (LTP) of ₹1,332.40. Early sentiment for the broader Indian market, however, points towards a muted to lower opening, influenced by global cues, which could temper any strong initial upside for the heavyweight.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (9:22AM, 19 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,332.40 Open ₹1,328.00 High ₹1,336.00 Low ₹1,324.90 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 769,064 % Chg +0.32%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets presented a mixed picture overnight. While US stock indexes rallied on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recovering from earlier sell-offs, US markets are closed today for the Juneteenth holiday, limiting fresh directional guidance. Asian markets offered mixed-to-supportive cues, though some key regional exchanges in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are also closed for holidays.

Closer to home, Indian shares are poised for a potentially lower open, snapping a five-session winning streak, with GIFT Nifty futures indicating a possible gap-down for the Nifty 50. Renewed concerns over Middle East tensions, despite easing oil prices, contribute to this cautious outlook. Brent crude has partially rebounded towards $80 a barrel, though it is still set for its steepest weekly decline in months following indications of a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

On the institutional front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading ₹1,025.20 crore worth of equities on June 18. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to provide a crucial buffer, buying ₹3,516.80 crore on the same day, consistently offsetting foreign outflows. The broader IT sector may face headwinds as global bellwether Accenture issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast, leading to declines in US-listed shares of Infosys and Wipro.

Recent Developments

All eyes are on Reliance Industries today as it holds its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Investors are eagerly anticipating updates from Chairman Mukesh Ambani on several key fronts, most notably the much-awaited Jio Platforms IPO, which was initially slated for the first half of 2026. Reports suggest Jio Infocomm could file draft papers for a $4 billion IPO in the coming days, potentially aligning with the AGM.

The company's strategic focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and New Energy will also be a highlight. RIL recently formed a $100 million joint venture with Meta, with RIL holding a 70% stake, to advance AI capabilities. Ambani is expected to detail an "India-first" vision for AI integration across various industries. Furthermore, a groundbreaking plan by Reliance Jio to establish a 1,600-satellite low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation, potentially valued at $10-15 billion, for direct-to-device connectivity, emerged on June 18, signalling an ambitious expansion into space telecom.

Analyst sentiment remains largely positive, with JP Morgan maintaining an 'Overweight' rating and a target price of ₹1,660. Other brokerages like Kotak Securities and ICICI Securities also have 'Buy' ratings with targets of ₹1,500 and ₹1,450, respectively. The consensus target price for RELIANCE stands at ₹1,666.60, indicating a significant upside from current levels.

Key Levels to Watch

RELIANCE closed at ₹1,328.10 yesterday, with today's open at ₹1,328.00. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,611.80 and touched a 52-week low of ₹1,253.20 on June 11, 2026. Immediate resistance for the stock is projected around ₹1,370-₹1,430. On the downside, key support levels are observed near ₹1,335, followed by ₹1,300-₹1,290, and further support at ₹1,260-₹1,240. Technical indicators currently present a mixed to cautious short-term outlook, with the stock trading below important moving averages.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders should closely monitor any announcements from Reliance's AGM, particularly regarding the Jio IPO timeline and the details of its new energy and AI initiatives, as these could act as significant catalysts. Global market sentiment and FII flows will also play a role in determining intraday momentum. Given the broader market's cautious opening, RELIANCE might witness some initial choppiness. Sustaining above the ₹1,335 level will be crucial for maintaining any positive momentum, while a breach of the ₹1,290 support could invite further selling pressure.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).