Reliance Industries Opening Bell Updates: Dividend Record Date Nears Amid Mixed Global Cues

Reliance Industries (RELIANCE) closed the previous session at ₹1,321.20 and is set for a cautious yet slightly positive start to the trading week, with pre-open indications showing an open at ₹1,332.50, reflecting a modest gain of 0.49% from its last close. The stock's Last Traded Price (LTP) currently stands at ₹1,327.70, indicating early positive sentiment despite a mixed global backdrop.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (9:45AM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,327.70 Open ₹1,332.50 High ₹1,335.50 Low ₹1,320.80 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,984,851 % Chg +0.49%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets presented a mixed picture overnight, with US equity benchmarks generally trading in the green at their last close. However, ongoing uncertainties surrounding US-Iran peace talks continue to temper overall risk appetite across global markets. Crude oil prices witnessed an uptick today, trading higher as negotiations between the US and Iran showed no immediate signs of a peace deal, sustaining volatility amidst a fragile ceasefire agreement.

Domestically, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian equity markets, offloading a significant ₹21,105.86 crore on May 29, contributing to substantial outflows for the month of May. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued their supportive role, emerging as strong net buyers with an inflow of ₹16,764.14 crore on the same day, largely offsetting foreign selling pressure and providing a crucial support base for the market.

Recent Developments

Reliance Industries has recently made key corporate announcements. The company has fixed Friday, June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive a dividend of ₹6 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. This dividend, if approved at the upcoming 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 19, 2026, will be paid within seven days of the meeting's conclusion.

In terms of its operational outlook, RIL's recent annual report expressed caution regarding the "extreme volatility" risks emanating from the West Asian conflict, noting that the FY27 outlook remains highly susceptible to geopolitical, macro-economic, and policy risks. Management commentary also highlighted that near-term retail consumption demand could remain sensitive to macro conditions, and global oil demand growth might be tepid due to elevated oil prices and an economic slowdown. Company executives are slated to participate in the BofA India Conference today and the Morgan Stanley India Investment Forum on June 2, engaging in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, though no unpublished price-sensitive information is expected to be disclosed. Analyst consensus currently holds an average target price of ₹1666.60 for RELIANCE, indicating a potential upside of over 26% from recent levels.

Key Levels to Watch

For today's session, RELIANCE opened at ₹1,332.50. The stock will find immediate support around the ₹1,320.80 level (today's low), with further key support levels identified around ₹1,300 and ₹1,333.34 based on previous analyst notes. On the upside, the previous day's high of ₹1,335.50 and the upper bound of its recent consolidation range at ₹1,371 will act as resistance. The 52-week high and low data were not provided in the live market feed. Traders should closely monitor these levels, particularly as the stock has been consolidating in the ₹1,345-₹1,371 range recently, with the 20-day Exponential Moving Average serving as a dynamic resistance.

Opening Outlook

As the market opens, traders will be keenly watching RELIANCE's ability to sustain above its opening price amidst the mixed global cues and persistent FII selling pressure. The upcoming dividend record date on June 5 and the AGM on June 19 are significant near-term catalysts. The stock's performance in the Oil & Gas sector, which saw some advance today, and the broader market's reaction to global geopolitical developments, particularly the US-Iran talks and crude oil trajectory, will be crucial. While DII flows continue to offer support, the overall market sentiment remains cautious, suggesting potential for intraday volatility. Investors should observe price action around key technical levels and overall market breadth for directional cues.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).