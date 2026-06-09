TCS Share Price, June 9, 2026: Shares Edge Lower Amid Market Pressure

Tata Consultancy Services (NSE: TCS) shares are experiencing a slight dip in intraday trade, currently trading at INR 2,148.10. The stock opened higher at INR 2,174.00, which also marks its intraday high, before retreating to an intraday low of INR 2,146.10. This current price reflects a marginal decline of -0.15% from its previous close of INR 2,151.40. Volume for the counter stands at 817,028 shares, indicating relatively subdued trading activity as investors weigh various market dynamics.

TCS – Stock Updates as of (9:41AM, 09 Jun 2026) LTP INR 2,148.10 Open INR 2,174.00 High INR 2,174.00 Low INR 2,146.10 52W High INR 0.00 52W Low INR 0.00 Volume 817,028 % Chg -0.15%

In the broader annual context, TCS shares are trading significantly closer to their 52-week low of INR 2,143.30, recorded on June 8, 2026, than their 52-week high of INR 3,538.00. Today's intraday low of INR 2,146.10 hovers just above this annual nadir, suggesting the stock remains under considerable pressure and is testing crucial support levels established recently. The decline represents a substantial drawdown of over 37% in the past year, and 33.5% over the last six months. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 9, 2026: LIC, GAIL, and Tata Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

The modest dip in TCS shares today comes against a backdrop of mixed signals, with recent positive corporate announcements battling a prevailing negative sentiment in the broader Indian IT sector. Just yesterday, June 8, 2026, TCS announced a significant multi-million-euro AI-powered services transformation deal with Canada Life, aimed at modernizing IT infrastructure across its European businesses.

This deal is poised to leverage AI and digital capabilities to enhance operational resilience and improve user experience. In another key development, TCS launched a dedicated business unit, Global Value & Innovation Centres (GVIC), to assist enterprises in establishing AI-native Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and transforming existing ones with an AI-led operating model. Furthermore, TCS is expanding its partnership with Euroclear Group to modernize Sweden's central securities depository using its BaNCS and Quartz platforms, incorporating distributed ledger technology (DLT) and AI. Reliance Industries Stock Update: Slight Gain After Hitting 52-Week Low.

Despite these positive individual corporate announcements signaling strength in AI and digital transformation capabilities, the broader market sentiment, particularly for the IT sector, remains cautious. Earlier this week, on Monday, Indian equity markets witnessed a significant sell-off driven by a global market crash, persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, and escalating Middle East tensions. TCS shares had notably slipped 2% on Monday, extending a four-day loss to 12% at the time, primarily due to rising U.S. bond yields fueling fears of further Federal Reserve rate hikes and concerns about AI disruption. The Nifty IT index has also shown weakness, with TCS being one of the stocks contributing to its decline. Analysts continue to advise caution, citing weakening momentum and a bearish trend for the sector.

For the remainder of the session, investors will be closely watching for any further cues from the broader market, particularly the Nifty IT index, and the trajectory of FII flows. The ability of these recent positive deal wins to provide sustained upward momentum against prevailing macroeconomic headwinds and sector-specific concerns will be key.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).