Amid ‘Don 3’ Controversy, Ranveer Singh Seeks Forgiveness at Mysore’s Chamundeshwari Temple Over ‘Kantara’ Mimicry Row (See Pics)

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is facing a boycott from FWICE, offered prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple after receiving direction from the Karnataka High Court in the Kantara mimicry case. In April, Ranveer had submitted a revised affidavit in the matter, along with an unconditional apology. The court ordered the Dhurandhar actor to offer prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks. Ranveer Singh’s Team Breaks Silence After FWICE Ban Over ‘Don 3’ Exit, Says ‘He Has Consciously Chosen To Maintain Silence’.

It all started in November last year, when, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Ranveer imitated the scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 in which Chamundi daiva possesses Rishabh Shetty's character. Ranveer had earlier even issued a public apology, saying, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

Ranveer Singh Seeks Blessings at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru

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Meanwhile, Ranveer's temple visit also comes a day after FWICE announced a non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against him, following his sudden exit from Don 3. Speaking exclusively to IANS, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit alleged that Ranveer backed out of the project just three weeks before the entire crew was supposed to leave for the shoot of Don 3.

He further revealed that they sent not one, not two, but three invitations to Ranveer to share his side of the story, but failed to get any response from him. "And when we announced the press conference, we got an email from him saying that your federation doesn't fall into the jurisdiction of this entire matter. So, your body has no reason to get into this dispute," shared Ashoke Pandit.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Ranveer's Official spokesperson also shared a statement saying that he has the utmost regard for the film fraternity. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Ranveer Singh Covers His Face With a Mask, Avoids Paparazzi in First Appearance After FWICE Ban Over ‘Don 3’ Exit (Watch Video).

Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," read the statement.

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